You Got This! Zine

Making Web Apps with React

Learn some of the key concepts to create web apps using React.js, including:

  • When to use React
  • Essential parts of a React App UI
  • What's Routing?
  • Understanding Redux

Paths into Programming

Find out how Suz Hinton, Justin Falcone and Florida Elago got into coding.

Top Tips from React Experts

Must-know advice for those new to React from experienced programmers.

Get V1: Web App Edition

Learn about making web apps with Node.js. Including:

  • How web servers work
  • The anatomy of a web app
  • What is npm?
  • Understanding asynchronous programming

  

