You Got This! Zine

Making Web Apps with React
Learn some of the key concepts to create web apps using React.js, including:
- When to use React
- Essential parts of a React App UI
- What's Routing?
- Understanding Redux
Paths into Programming
Find out how Suz Hinton, Justin Falcone and Florida Elago got into coding.
Top Tips from React Experts
Must-know advice for those new to React from experienced programmers.
Get V1: Web App Edition
Learn about making web apps with Node.js. Including:
- How web servers work
- The anatomy of a web app
- What is npm?
- Understanding asynchronous programming
