Website Starter Kit

Part 1: Intro to HTML
We talk about HTML, what it is, what its limitations are and we cover some actual HTML code that makes up the intro to HTML example website.
Part 2: Intro to CSS
We learn about CSS, classes and how we can use CSS to make our website look nicer.
Part 3: Intro to JavaScript
This video provides an introduction to JavaScript, what it is and how we could use it to add behaviors and functions to our site.
Made by Glitch! 🎏
Made by Glitch! 🎏
Glitch is the friendly community where you'll build the app of your dreams.
With working example apps to remix, a code editor to modify them, instant hosting and deployment - anybody can build a web app on Glitch, for free.