Website Starter Kit

A free, 4-part video course with interactive code examples to learn to make a website using HTML, JS, CSS and Node.js

Intro to HTML (6:06)

Part 1: Intro to HTML

We talk about HTML, what it is, what its limitations are and we cover some actual HTML code that makes up the intro to HTML example website.

view source button  remix button

Intro to CSS (4:53)

Part 2: Intro to CSS

We learn about CSS, classes and how we can use CSS to make our website look nicer.

view source button  remix button

Intro to JavaScript (3:18)

Part 3: Intro to JavaScript

This video provides an introduction to JavaScript, what it is and how we could use it to add behaviors and functions to our site.

view source button  remix button

Intro to Node.js (5:39)

Part 4: Intro to Node.js

We explain what Node.js is, how web servers work and the types of things you can use Node.js for in your own apps.

view source button  remix button

Made by Glitch! 🎏

Made by Glitch! 🎏

Glitch is the friendly community where you'll build the app of your dreams.

With working example apps to remix, a code editor to modify them, instant hosting and deployment - anybody can build a web app on Glitch, for free.