React Starter Kit

Part 2: React Starter
We take a look at a simple app that uses React, and we introduce the tools and concepts you need to understand it, including Webpack, JSX, components, elements and props.
Part 3: React Router
We introduce you to routing, and explain how you can use React Router to add links to additional pages in your app.
Part 4: React Redux
We explain how to manage 'state' in your app, and how Actions work with Reducers.
Part 5: What's Next?
We suggest some useful add-ons and libraries to try out once you've mastered the basics.
See our gallery of apps that use React.
