React Starter Kit

A free, 5-part video course with interactive code examples that will help you learn React.

Part 1: Intro to React
Software Engineers who use React every day explain what React is, when you might use it and why.

Intro to React (4:29)

React Starter (5:44)

Part 2: React Starter

We take a look at a simple app that uses React, and we introduce the tools and concepts you need to understand it, including Webpack, JSX, components, elements and props.

React Router (2:50)

Part 3: React Router

We introduce you to routing, and explain how you can use React Router to add links to additional pages in your app.

React Redux (5:12)

Part 4: React Redux

We explain how to manage 'state' in your app, and how Actions work with Reducers.

What Next? (3:29)

Part 5: What's Next?

We suggest some useful add-ons and libraries to try out once you've mastered the basics.

See our gallery of apps that use React.

