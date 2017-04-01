"Working in the Glitch environment makes me feel much more productive and creative. Our customers feel the same, which is why I'm so psyched about having our example apps on it."
Lower the Barriers to "Hello World"
Free Community tools for your team to start helping developers today
Meet developers where they are
Now you can offer live, real-time pair programming with coders who try your platform, so you can help them before they get stuck and abandon your API.
And developers love the easy, productive, creative environment of Glitch. It'll give them warm fuzzies to see that your platform is here.
Make it easier to get started
Drop a "Remix on Glitch" button anywhere you want devs to try your code. Glitch instantly clones a sample app from your GitHub repo or from any Glitch project. It's running in seconds.
Automatically supply API keys or configuration variables so developers can get started with no setup.
Give devs real running code examples
Glitch offers free, full-stack project hosting for your team and for developers on your platform — not just static front-end files.
And soon you'll be able to embed live, editable code directly in your docs, how-to articles and blog posts.
Attract every developer
With Glitch, we've worked from the start to build an inclusive, welcoming community with zero tolerance for abuse. When everyone is welcome, your community grows faster and is fueled by a diverse range of ideas.
Radically Improve Developer Experience
Advanced Team and Business features to grow your dev community
Show your boss real results
Answer that ROI question with real, actionable analytics that helps you refine developer experience, improve success rates and demand the budget you deserve:
- How many developers tried your API examples
- How many devs created their own apps using your API
- Which sites are using your sample apps
Build trust with your community
By getting a "verified" badge for your team members, you can reassure developers that they're getting help directly from the source.
Step up to the Business level and you'll get robust tools for managing your team's presence on Glitch.
Run smarter, more successful dev events
Private projects help you improve your workshops, hackathons and training sessions by creating reusable courses and starter projects.
Advanced help features let you answer developer questions about code as they arise - even for remote events, like virtual conferences and live webinars.
Drive adoption of your API
Curate all the sample projects created by your team or community — including quickstart apps that get people building, app blueprints to simplify third-party integrations, and live demos to show off the full power of your platform.
The Business level lets you create as many galleries as you need.
Pricing
Community
Team
Business
|Monthly Price
|Free
|$999
|Contact Us
|Collaborative Coding
|Real-time Pair Programming
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Unlimited Project Hosting & Remixing
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Store Environment Variables & API Keys
|✔
|✔
|✔
|GitHub Import/Export
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Community & Documentation
|Remix on Glitch Button
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Glitch Help 🙋
|✔
|✔
|✔
|Monitor Help Requests
|✔
|✔
|Team Features
|Verified Badge
|✔
|✔
|Private Projects
|✔
|✔
|Enhanced Support
|✔
|✔
|Gallery Pages
|One
|Many
|Analytics
|Basic
|Advanced
|Account Management
|✔
|Get Started Free
|Get In Touch
|Get In Touch
Made by Fog Creek Software
Made by Fog Creek Software
Glitch is made by Fog Creek Software, one of the most influential small tech companies in the world. We co-created Stack Overflow, invented Trello, and pioneered bug tracking with FogBugz. We literally wrote the book on writing great software, and now we're reinventing things again.
Used by the Most Innovative Developer Platforms
"We use Glitch to reduce friction and get more people working with our toolkit. Glitch takes what could be a really complicated process and makes it a one-click operation."